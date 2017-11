By Devon Robinson

The Los Angeles Harbor College football team hosts Chaffey College Saturday at 1 p.m. in the season finale.

The Seahawks currently stand at 2-7, while the Panthers are 1-8.



Harbor is looking to snap its four game losing streak and pick up its first win in over a month.



The Seahawks dropped their last game to Mount San Antonio College, 45-21.



Running back Cavion Clanton leads the team in rushing with 494 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played.