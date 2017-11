The Veterans Center is offering free hot dogs today (Nov. 9) in the quad in front of the Seahawk Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Veterans Faculty Adviser Adam McManamy said in a campus-wide email that members of LAHC Student Veterans of America club came up with the idea, rather than host an outside group as in years past.

On Wednesday the Culinary Arts program hosted a barbecue and food was free to Veterans, members of the armed forces, police and first responders.