APASS presents storytelling, university applications, and scholarships

By Roman Tmetuchl

To students interested in learning about the culture of Pacific Islanders such as storytelling, oral traditions, and music the Asian Pacific Student Success (APASS) will be having an event at LA Harbor College on November 15, 2017 (Wednesday) at 2:30 to 4:30pm in the Tech building in room 110. Participants will also get tips and practice for writing personal statements to help prepare for UC scholarship applications. Light refreshments will be provided at the event and FLEX credit is included.