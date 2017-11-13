By Xavier Basso

The Los Angeles Harbor College basketball program hosted its first home games on Friday and Saturday.

The women’s team played hosted Allan Hancock Friday. Freshman Kristy Takahashi was really in the groove, scoring 33 points of Harbor’s 60 but it was not enough, as LAHC took it first lost of the season, 60-55.

“It feels really good. I never thought that would happen so that was exciting to hear,” Takahashi said about her scoring effort.

Harbor’s defense was really impressive, recording 11 team steals, but Harbor struggled to score outside of Takahashi’s performance..

“I think the problem was that it was our first game and we were all just a little nervous,” Takahashi said. “We can improve by learning how to play on offense will help together more and being more disciplined on defense as well as being more patient.”

Takahashi played all 40 minutes for Harbor.

“I definitely got tired a lot but,” she said. “I did not want to lose so I think that’s what helped me to stay focused.”

The men’s team, which was going into their first home game with a record of 1-2), won their home opener against Oxnard College, 108-107.

Sophomore Joel Anderson led Harbor with a double double, recording 41 points and 10 rebounds. He was just two assists away from recording a triple double.

Harbor was leading by 20 points for most of the game until Oxnard decided to full court press. Harbor did not handle the pressure very well as it led to many turnovers. As the game got closer and closer it was starting to feel like a home game for Oxnard with all the energy their fans were bringing but, the energy was not enough as Harbor won on to win by one.