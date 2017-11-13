LAHC football ends on losing note

By Devon Robinson

The Los Angeles Harbor College football team lost to Chaffey College, 41-31, Saturday in the season finale.

After starting up the season with a win vs. Compton, 33-2, the Seahawks lost the next three games at Grossmont, 40-34, vs. Saddleback, 56-27, and vs. Bakersfield, 47-6.

The final win of the season came on Sept.30 vs. Santa Monica, 28-21.

LAHC dropped the rest of the season at rival El Camino, 48-20, vs. Riverside, 49-3, at Long Beach, 26-19, at Mt. San Antonio College, 45-21.

Cavion Clanton is a running back played in 8 games and has 115 rushes for 494 yards.

Brandon Gosdoski is a wide receiver who played in 9 games and had 14 receptions for 136 yards.

Darrion Jones is a tight end who had 14 receptions for 178 yards.