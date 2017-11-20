Academic Senate demands a budget

Ian Sloan
The Los Angeles Harbor College Academic Senate passed a resolution last Thursday regarding the lack of a budget and class cuts. They demanded that the LAHC administration present a monthly budget report.
Also, a request was made to not immediately cut classes but instead, report issues regarding cuts and cancellations to the division chairs and Academic Senate. This information was presented under the statement that if no action was taken, the Academic Senate would lead to a vote of no confidence.
Advertisements
1 Comment
We need more classes At: Los Angeles Harbor College; We have A good Computer System it is New and really is user friendly.We need to give The New Computer System A good Chance; I would recommend it to any Student who wants to take classes here at LAHC it is Awesome! By Mike F. McKay Torrance, CA.