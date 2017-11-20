Cross country making a statement

By Christian Vega

Cross country coach Geoff Skarr took a moment and wanted to thank all the people involved with him and the success of the team.

“First I’ll like to thank our coaching staff Melissa Cortez, Angie Ibarra, and Damian Garcia for making all this happen at Harbor College. VP Luis Dorado and President Otto Lee. Thank you Nabeel Barakat for hiring me. And of course to my athletic director Dean Doughty for all the support. We’ve had a great season and the state championships should be fun”.

November 3rd was the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Championships. Harbor not only went, but represented.

The women’s won first place and are conference champions. While the men’s finished 2nd and earned runner-up. Both the men’s and women’s teams made the podium and finished third overall.

Harbor student Brenda Rosales, 19, took home the 2017 Individual Southern California title. “It feels pretty good being a freshman and accomplishing so much” she stated.

Jessi Cuellar, 18, was overall excited and said “just stoked we have an amazing coach and an amazing team and i know this isn’t the end because majority of our guys will be returning next year”.

Harbor qualifies for the CCCAA State Championships which will be held Saturday November 18th in Woodward Park, Fresno. Women race at 10:00am. Men at 11:00am.