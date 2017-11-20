Harbor strikes back twice to tie El Camino

By Christian Vega

Men’s Soccer: It was a crazy and intense game. El Camino College lead Los Angeles Harbor College twice but it didn’t affect Harbor forward Steve Avelar as he came off the bench and scored both goals. The game ended a 2-2 draw.

Previously when these two teams met, Harbor walked away with a demanding 4-1 win. Being the final game of the year, both teams were looking to end their seasons on a high note. What better way to end the season then to beat your school rival?

Avelar started the game on the bench. Both teams matched each other to start off. No team took control until El Camino scored in the 22nd minute. El Camino lead Harbor 1-0. Within minutes they came back with two shots on goal but Harbor goalkeeper Rodrigo Piteau made both saves.

Avelar came into the game and made his presence known fast. In the 40th minute, Harbor midfielder Luis Coronado took the ball to the left side of the box and centered it to the middle with Avelar just waiting to score. His first goal of the season. The game was tied 1-1. The first half came to an end.

Second half started with Avelar on the bench. Both teams once again were evenly matched. Both teams with shots on goal but saved by their goalkeepers. It stayed tied until the 67th minute when a penalty was awarded to El Camino. It was converted and El Camino took the lead.

Harbor did not stay quiet. In the last 15 minutes of play, they registered four shots on goal, three corner kicks, two shots hit the post, and game-tying goal. Needing a goal, Avelar was brought back into the game and scored his 2nd goal in the 84th minute. He was once again assisted by Coronado giving him two assists in the game. The game ended in a tie. Harbor 2 – El Camino 2.

Heads were up high after the game for Harbor. Coming back twice against your rival and scoring in the last minutes to tie can feel like a win.

“Definitely a game to remember. It was intense and physical. At the end of the game we came back it felt like a victory. Good team effort from everyone and a good way to end the season” said team captain Luis Amezquita.