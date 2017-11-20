Harbor unable to master El Camino at home

By Christian Vega

Women’s soccer: Los Angeles Harbor College played their final game of the season against rivals El Camino College. Harbor just came off a tough loss against division leading Cerritos and were looking to bounce back and finish the season strong. El Camino on the other hand just came off a 1-0 win against Compton College.

With defender #4 Esmeralda Chavez out, Harbor played with only one sub. That didn’t stop Harbor from competing. Harbor started with three shots on goal stating that they weren’t just going to lie down.

Eventually, El camino got a goal 22 minutes into the game. The rest of the half was quiet for Harbor. El Camino came back with two shots but both were saved by Harbor goalie Giselle Magdaleno. The first half ended with El Camino leading Harbor 1-0.

Harbor didn’t waste any time in the second half to get back. Four minutes in Harbor scored. Lauren Mayeda dribbled up the middle all the way to the right side of the box and centered it to teammate Lauren Rios who shot it into the goal. The scored was tied 1-1.

Playing with one sub affected Harbor bad as majority of their players had tired legs. It started showing towards the end of the game as El Camino scored three goals in the last 15 minutes of play. Harbor had a chance to get a goal back in the 85th minute when Rios took on multiple El Camino defenders but her shot just went straight into the hands of the El Camino goalkeeper. The game ended with a final score of El Camino 4 – Harbor 1.

Harbor finishes their season going 2-6 in the conference.

Season stats

Goals: Lauren Mayeda ranks first in the team with 6 goals. Second is Lauren Rios with four goals.

Harbor finished fourth in their division ahead of Compton.

2nd year players include Esmeralda Chavez, Lauren Mayeda, Lauren Rios, Rianni Gonzalez, Bella Van Antwerp, and Sochi Gonzalez.