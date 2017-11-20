Problems registering for classes? You’re not alone

By Ian Sloan

As the end of the fall semester nears, students have to think about getting their classes over the winter or for next spring. However, there has been somewhat of an obstacle in getting some classes. Students are faced with a problem in the PeopleSoft system, it will not let them register for classes unless they have completed the prerequisite.

Roberto Oropeza has not had any problems himself but knows a friend who did. “They said they had placed but they were unable to register,” Oropeza said. Faculty does not know why this has been happening, but it is something that students would like to have fixed in order to avoid having to spend extra time finding a fix for the problem.

Other students have not had problems with actually registering for their classes, but rather when they could register for classes. Tyler Scott was having troubles with being placed in the wrong registration bracket. “I got placed in the wrong bracket but I had a friend who was able to help me so the problem was remedied pretty quickly.”

The faculty in Student Services and Administration has also been hearing plenty of students come to them. Joy Fisher, one of LAHC’s counselors has seen a plethora of students come through with this problem. “It is no suprise that students are having problems with the new system, this is the first total upgrade we have had I believe since the 70’s,” Fisher said. Regarding the problem itself she speculates that the reason students are encountering these problems are because “assessment results are not being read properly by the system so the counselors are having to do it manually for students.”

It is unknown when these problems will be fixed, but until they are students can see counselors and receive help to remedy these issues.