The Red Cross will be on campus for another blood drive Wednesday (Nov. 29).

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Seahawk Center Lounge.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance at RedCrossBlood.org/rapidpass or visit http://www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code LAHC.

For more information call 1-800-RED CROSS.