Admin and out

By Ian Sloan

The Los Angeles Harbor College Administration has seen plenty of movement in the last year and a half. Some of this movement has just been internal, but some administrators are leaving altogether.

Among the members who have left are Mercedes Yanez, former Dean of Student Services. Yanez left LAHC administration in order to take a new job at East Los Angeles College earlier this year after being at LAHC for 13 years. “From a personal and professional perspective it is always hard to leave a place that I hold dear to my heart. I will continue to wish the best for the institution, students, and community. I hope that the next leadership will continue to encourage a positive environment for growth and opportunity that leads to student success,” Yanez said. She continued with words of encouragement for the current administration, “My hopes are that they will continue to pursue sustainable programs that support students, faculty, staff and the community at large.”

She is not the only one who has left LAHC’s Administration. Nestor Tan left even more recently, as his retirement party was on the sixth after spending 22 years with LAHC.

“I have been AVP since 2006 so administration has to find my replacement to manage the Business Office and College Store,” Tan said, “My absence will not have much of an impact in serving our students since both departments will continue their services to the students and their management will be handled by the Vice President of Administrative Services.”

It is not just administration that faces people leaving. LAHC has been without a Head of Curriculum for over a month now and Division Chairs are struggling to set classes up in the near future.