Nelly Rodriguez has been hired to the newly-created position of Associate Dean, STEM and Academic Pathways.

The announcement was made in an email to staff by Sandra Sanchez, Dean, Economic & Workforce Development.

Rodriguez fills the ninth dean position of various rank at Los Angeles Harbor College, according to information published on the campus website.

Rodriguez was an instructor on special assignment from 2014-2016 at LAHC, working on several grant proposals. She has also worked at Trade Tech and Los Angeles City College and at El Camino College and taught part-time at several institutions, including Cal State Los Angeles.

According to Sanchez, Rodriguez earned an Associates of Arts degree in accounting at East Los Angeles College, a Bachelor’s degree in speech communication and a Master’s degree in communication studies from Cal State Los Angeles, and her Doctorate degree in organizational leadership from Pepperdine.

At LAHC, Rodriguez is expected to run the Title III STEM grant. According to the Department of Education website, Title III, Part A “helps eligible [Institutions of Higher Education] to become self-sufficient and expand their capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability of eligible institutions.

“Funds may be used for planning, faculty development, and establishing endowment funds,” according to the DOE website. “Administrative management, and the development and improvement of academic programs also are supported. Other projects include joint use of instructional facilities, construction and maintenance, and student service programs designed to improve academic success, including innovative, customized, instruction courses designed to help retain students and move the students rapidly into core courses and through program completion, which may include remedial education and English language instruction.”