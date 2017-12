The Puente Project is recruiting for Spring, 2018 classes.

The project helps educationally under-served students who intend to transfer to four-year colleges, earn a college degree or return to their communities as leaders and mentors.

Spring 2018 classes include English 101 and Counseling 4. Eligibility for English 101 is required and all interested students must attend an orientation session.

For more information contact Camren Carrillo carrilc@lahc.edu or 310-233-4259.