Seahawk Basketball Recap

By : Xavier Basso

Los Angeles Harbor College men’s and women’s basketball both had tournaments this past week. The men played in the Antelope Valley tournament Dec.1-3 and the women played in the Contra Costa Tournament Nov. 30- Dec. 3.

The men recently played in the Palomar Thanksgiving tournament and went 2-1.

They lost their first game to San Diego Miramar College 78-76 then they beat Southwestern 83-78 and beat Palomar 88-78

In the Antelope Valley Tournament Harbor lost their first game to Ventura 104-81 but bounced back to win their next two against Rio Hondo 108-76 and MiraCosta 124-100 Harbor’s overall record now stands at 4-3

Joel Anderson is leading the South Coast conference in scoring with 20.6 points per game.

Quincy Pinkard stands right behind him with 19.2 ppg and Henry Johnson in fourth with 17.3 ppg.

Chris Jackson is fourth in rebounding in the South Coast conference with 7 rebounds a game.

The men are looking really good and should be a problem to deal with in conference.

The Women’s basketball team played in the Knights Colbert Classic Nov.17-19 They beat San Diego City 61-49 and lost to MiraCosta 79-63 and Cuesta 55-46

They also played 3 games at LA Pierce Nov.24-26

They lost their first game to LA Pierce 67-66 but, won their next two games against Oxnard 71-65 and Skagit Valley 67-58

In the Contra Costa College Tournament the women went 2-1 again.

Winning their first game against Laney 57-55 then losing to Siskiyous 95-49. They were able to bounce back against Contra Costa and defeat them in overtime 76-69

“At this point the ladies Seahawks are playing very good basketball we’re starting to get all our players back Christian Brown and Ray McDonald,” Coach Turner said. Kristy Takahashi leads the South Coast conference with 18 points per game while Brion Turner is 3rd in rebounding with 7.7 rebounds per game.

“Once we settle in we should be having a real strong season. we’re coming off of two back-to-back third-place tournaments we have won five out of six games in the last two tournaments we just returned from San Francisco off of big tournament. where we came up with a big win over Contra Costa where Kristy Takahashi was all tournament she went for 21, 25 ,and 27 , Kristina Brown 26, Brion Turner 15, in a overtime win for third place Alexis Anderson, Erinn Edwards, and Monique Garrett all coming off a big performances this weekend,” Turner added.

The lady seahawks now standing at a 6-5 record and have another tournament coming up.

“We will be heading to Allan Hancock next weekend to open up a tournament against Orange Coast once we get everybody to get in flow of what’s going on we should be having a pretty good season this year,” Turner said.

With the Allan Hancock tournament coming they should definitely be ready for conference.