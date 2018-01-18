Use new mobile app to enroll in Harbor Tides, any course at LAHC

The Los Angeles Community College District has rolled out its long-awaited mobile app that allows Los Angeles Harbor College students to enroll in courses like the Harbor Tides student newspaper, as well as all other campus courses.

LAHC Vice President of Student Services Luis Dorado announced the app was finally here this morning (Jan. 18).

“Please encourage [students] to download the application from their smartphone’s Apps Stores [sic],” Dorado said in a email to faculty.

He indicated that the App is available for Apple and Android phones.

Among other things, Dorado said the app allows students to enroll and make changes in class schedules, check grades, view exam schedules, deal with financial aid, handle registration dates and add and drop classes.

According to the college schedule of classes, deadlines for using the App for spring semester classes are as follows:

Add an open classes online – Feb. 4

Add class online using Class Registration Permission Numbers (previously an add permit) – Feb. 19

Drop full term classes without incurring fees or a grade of “W” – Feb. 19

Drop full term classes with a grade of “W” online – May 6

Obtain a refund of enrollment fees – Feb. 19

Some journalism courses that are still open for the Spring semester include Journalism 108 (Article Writing), Journalism 218 (Harbor Tides) and Public Relations 001 (Principals of Public Relations).