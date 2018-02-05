Classes start today – Enroll in a journalism class

Spring classes at Los Angeles Harbor College begin today (Feb. 5) and there’s still time to enroll in a journalism course, or other classes, using the district mobile app.

Journalism 108 (Article Writing) is Monday and Wednesday, 9:35-11 a.m.

Public Relations 001 (Principals of Public Relations) follows from 11:10 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.

The Harbor Tides student newspaper course is held Tuesdays and Thursdays 11:10 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Enroll in Journalism 218.

All courses take place in the journalism lab, which is in Northeast Academic Hall 213.