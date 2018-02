By Ian Sloan

The Los Angeles Harbor College Advantage Team is hosting two financial aid workshops this month.

Attendees can expect to learn more about the resources available to help pay for college costs and what those costs are, get help submitting FAFSA, find information on the DREAM Act and scholarship opportunities.

Workshop dates are February 13 and 27 from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. in Tech 212 and 214The link to register can be found here: https://goo.gl/forms/IUikb7dZNPnKxmrC3