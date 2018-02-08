HTPA community proposes to rename the Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy

By Roman Tmetuchl II

The HTPA (Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy) has made a proposal to rename the new
campus for the HTPA set to be completed by the first week of June, and the new name they have
in mind is set to honor the founder, and board member of LAUSD (Los Angeles Unified School
District) Dr. Richard A. Vladovic. Having made many notable achievements from receiving a
Bachelor’s Degree from California State University, Long Beach and holds a EdD from the
University of Southern California, and has been involved with many community affairs.

HTPA proposal

