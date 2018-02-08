Who’s Next? The fifth Administrator to leave Los Angeles Harbor College

By David Black

The Dean of Academic of Affairs Nicole Albo-Lopez. Has left the Administration of Los Angeles Harbor College to take a new job at Los Angeles Mission College Sylmar, California as Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Dean Nicole Albo-Lopez started at Los Angeles Harbor College in January of 2017, after leaving Los Angeles Trade Technical College also as Dean of Academic affairs. This is the fifth administrator to leave Los Angeles Harbor College since September of 2018.

The other four administrators are that have left Los Angeles Harbor College are Mercedes Yanez Dean of Student Services went to East Los Angeles College, Cory Rodgers, Dean of Enrollment management went to Long Beach City College, Stephanie Atkinson-Aiston Dean of Academic Affairs went to Compton College, Nestor Tan who retired.