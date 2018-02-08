Workforce Readiness

As we adjust to the beginning of our 2018 Spring semester, we are presented with several opportunities through job fairs brought to us by the “Industry Spotlight and Job Fair” coming up on Tuesday, February 27th. This Workplace Readiness organization will prepare students at Harbor as well as community members to join in on receiving pointers for interviews, internships, resume building, and networking.

The event taking place at Harbor College’s Music Hall and Theater Courtyard will be held from 8:00 am-1:00 pm. There will be over 50 displays for jobseekers to explore the resources of professionalism needed for their field of interest from small business resources, healthcare, design and manufacturing, and even internship or volunteering options.

There is a RSVP requirement that you must submit online at http://effectiveness.lahc.edu/accademic_affairs/ewd/gtl/Pages/Workplace-Readiness.aspx. Contact the Office of Economic Workforce Development at (310)233-4153 or email careerpathways@lahc.edu.