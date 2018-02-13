New Head Coach for Women’s Soccer Team

harbortides,

 

The Harbor College Alumni, Art Caballero, is now the Seahawk Women’s Soccer Coach after being an Assistant Coach for Men’s Soccer. He has extensive experience in overseeing sports, individual athleticism, and encouragement of students in maintaining a GPA higher than 3.0. He went on to play and receive his undergraduate degree at California State Bakersfield. He believes in hard work, practice, and self-achievements for the benefit of success through any trials. He’s a Wilmington native and is passionate about his newly accepted position.

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s