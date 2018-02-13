New Head Coach for Women’s Soccer Team

The Harbor College Alumni, Art Caballero, is now the Seahawk Women’s Soccer Coach after being an Assistant Coach for Men’s Soccer. He has extensive experience in overseeing sports, individual athleticism, and encouragement of students in maintaining a GPA higher than 3.0. He went on to play and receive his undergraduate degree at California State Bakersfield. He believes in hard work, practice, and self-achievements for the benefit of success through any trials. He’s a Wilmington native and is passionate about his newly accepted position.

