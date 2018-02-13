It’s Poly Time

By David Black

The Pacific Islander Leaders of Tomorrow (PILOT) Semester Sessions, which be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Technology Building Room 110. Light refreshment will be available.

It is sponsored by Asian Pacific American Students Success, Empowering Pacific Islander Communities, and Los Angeles Harbor College. Representative from EPIC, and Financial Aid Office to help student with Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).