Update of Financial Aid

By Roman Tmetuchl

Many students have been inquiring about their financial aid, and when they can expect to receive their funds for spring as some have yet to receive it causing some to be unable to purchase books. Students should not worry as the nine LACCD Financial Aid offices have been received the inquiries and the Central Financial Aid Unit has been working to release the funds as soon as possible.

The 2018 spring financial aid award will be applied to tuition and fees the week of February 12, though some should expect a delay of a few business days no later than Thursday (2/15/2018), and the remaining balance will be deposited to your BankMobile Account or designated checking/saving account to help with other educational expenses. Students should remember that all LACCD colleges will be closed on Friday , February 16th and Monday, February 19th, and reopen on Tuesday, February 20th.