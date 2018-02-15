Student Government Wins Two Years in a Row

harbortides,

BY David Black,

On Feb. 2, The Associate Students Organization (ASO) won a district-wide competition of parliamentarian. It is a competition between all the nine colleges of LACCD, on parliamentary law and procedure which consisted of a sixty-point quiz. There was training and workshops on leadership styles, goal setting, and parliamentary law and procedure which lasted six hours. This competition was held at LA Trade-Tech College.

This is the fifth year that the event has taken place, the winners of this friendly competition of previous years were;

  1. 2013-14 West LA College
  2. 2014-14 LA Harbor College
  3. 2014-15 East LA College
  4. 2015-18 LA Harbor College

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s