Student Government Wins Two Years in a Row

BY David Black,

On Feb. 2, The Associate Students Organization (ASO) won a district-wide competition of parliamentarian. It is a competition between all the nine colleges of LACCD, on parliamentary law and procedure which consisted of a sixty-point quiz. There was training and workshops on leadership styles, goal setting, and parliamentary law and procedure which lasted six hours. This competition was held at LA Trade-Tech College.

This is the fifth year that the event has taken place, the winners of this friendly competition of previous years were;

2013-14 West LA College 2014-14 LA Harbor College 2014-15 East LA College 2015-18 LA Harbor College