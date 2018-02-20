Harbor College Presents 1984

harbortides,

By David Black

The Play “1984” presented by the Los Angeles Harbor College Theatre and Arts Department. Opens on Wed, Feb. 21, through Sat. 24, at 7:30pm and on Sat. a Matinee at 2pm at the LAHC Arena Theatre.

George Orwell’s 1984 the book was adapted into a play by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall Jr., and William A. Miles JR. is dystopian novel that was publish in 1949 by the English Author George Orwell. Big Brother who cares about more power than about the people and controls them through oppressive power and watches their every move.

Advance Tickets: $15 at the door $20 Group tickets available, and to get tickets online go to http://www.lahc.edu/ext/theatreeevents.html for more information call (310)233-4450

 

 

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s