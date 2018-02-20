Harbor College Presents 1984

By David Black

The Play “1984” presented by the Los Angeles Harbor College Theatre and Arts Department. Opens on Wed, Feb. 21, through Sat. 24, at 7:30pm and on Sat. a Matinee at 2pm at the LAHC Arena Theatre.

George Orwell’s 1984 the book was adapted into a play by Robert Owens, Wilton E. Hall Jr., and William A. Miles JR. is dystopian novel that was publish in 1949 by the English Author George Orwell. Big Brother who cares about more power than about the people and controls them through oppressive power and watches their every move.

Advance Tickets: $15 at the door $20 Group tickets available, and to get tickets online go to http://www.lahc.edu/ext/theatreeevents.html for more information call (310)233-4450