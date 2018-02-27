Clothing for Students

harbortides,

By Devon Robinson                      

Thank you to the many staff, faculty, and Dr.Bonnie’s Life Counselors here at Los Angeles Harbor College for your generosity. Due to the donations of clothing there are now warm clothes for students in the Health Center. Nurse Carole has noticed students without sweaters and jackets during this cold weather we are experiencing. If you are in need of a sweater, jacket, pants, or jeans please go see Nurse Carole in the Health Center where there is a variety of sizes hopefully there is a fit.   

 

