Library Hours Spring 2018

Students and faculty will be happy to know that the library opens up at 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. Fridays hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Instructors are encouraged to host a workshop in the library for classes. For each course, see what’s around for students to use for their class assignments. To get a workshop request form please go to the faculty support page.

Finally, instructors could you bring a copy or 2 textbooks from their classes to the library for so students to use.

For more details and information you can contact Jonathon Lee, the Library Division Chairperson, at 310-233-4475.

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

