By David Black

Club Rush starts next week on Mar. 7-8, 2018 between 9a.m. to 4p.m. at the Seahawk Quad sponsored by Associated Student Organization. Find out what clubs they are on campus and meet club members to get more information.

Help make Harbor College stronger one way to do is join clubs. Become active and start attending ASO senate meeting on Tues. 1:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Seahawk Center where everyone is welcome to attend and participate.