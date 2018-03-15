Harbor Tides Newspaper Seeking for Staff Reporters

By David Black

Starting this fall the Los Angeles Harbor College Harbor Tides newspaper has immediate openings for staff reporters.

Here is an excellent opportunity to write for the student news operation LAHC and learn more about journalism such as:

– Associated Press Style.

– How to edit an article for the publication.

– Write news briefs to post on blogs.

– Social media skills like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

A journalist can develop unique writing skills that are valuable in other career fields that future employers are looking for like:

– Reading, writing, and speaking skills.

– Knowledgeable of grammar and vocabulary.

– Excellent listening, public speaking, and interviewing skills.

– Ability to work under pressure and independently.

– Researching.

– Pay attention to details.

Writing for the LAHC Harbor Tides newspaper can teach these skills that lead to jobs in other fields such as public relations, marketing, and advertising. For more Information, Visit us in room 213 in the Northeast Academic Hall, harbortides@wordpress.com or, email us at harbortides@gmail.com ,

