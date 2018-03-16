Club Rush Overview

This past Club Rush seemed pretty good this semester. This event is possible by ASO who has always tried their hardest to make Club Rush an event to help students form or join clubs while having fun. However, have you ever wondered what the students think?

One student in particular I asked was Drew Bivinetto, age 22, and an English major. He enthusiastically said, “Club Rush overall went really well! It was a great opportunity to see the new clubs to recruit students for the subjects they are based.” He’s a student senator for ASO that was on the tables during the event and spoke positive about the semester’s event.

A few students have some issues this past event like Rick Rada, age 27, and is majoring in Liberal Arts, Arts and Humanities, and Social Behavior. “It was good. Got a couple of members interested in my club but Club Rush was slow.” He has a new club that was officially made this semester called the A20 club that shows anime and plays Dungeons and Dragons. He also thinks the location and the time could be changed to benefit students with a booked schedule.

Club Rush is one of the best events of the semester because it brings people together to enjoy some festive displays and help clubs by buying foods or items.

Did you go to Club Rush? Did you find it interesting? Chris Hanby, age 28, and a Computer Major thought so. He replies, “It’s interesting but not a lot of clubs contributed like years before.” I looked to find another bystander at the event of his thoughts. George Ilouno, Age 22, and Computer Science thinks it was as great as the semesters prior. “It was great! It was a good way to experience new clubs and new people but I wish there were more club varieties.”

Whether or not people agree or disagree about the time, place or how the event is held, we can’t deny it’s a fun time and that we hope it gets better as it usually does every semester before.

The ASO Table at Club Rush. The A20 Club’s table at Club Rush.