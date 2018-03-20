Cole Burger at LAHC Music Recital Hall

harbortides, , ,

By David Black

Los Angeles Harbor College Music Department is holding a recital at the Music Hall, this Thursday, March 22 at 3 p.m. LAHC presents, a guest Artist & Recital Masterclass pianist.

Cole Burger is a pianist, teacher, scholar and pupil he has performed in many of the most prominent venues around the world and throughout the United States. Cole Burger is also an instructor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The event is free and open to the public for more information call (310)233-4429.

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s