Cole Burger at LAHC Music Recital Hall

By David Black

Los Angeles Harbor College Music Department is holding a recital at the Music Hall, this Thursday, March 22 at 3 p.m. LAHC presents, a guest Artist & Recital Masterclass pianist.

Cole Burger is a pianist, teacher, scholar and pupil he has performed in many of the most prominent venues around the world and throughout the United States. Cole Burger is also an instructor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The event is free and open to the public for more information call (310)233-4429.