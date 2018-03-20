Student-Instructor Discussion on Internships

harbortides,

If you are a student interested or already in a STEM program, getting an internship may be a key factor in your success for your field interest. LAHC will be having Patricia Armenta, Kelly De La Torre, Katia Ascencio, and Taylor Lamb giving first-hand tips on how they managed to receive paid internships in their STEM field program. On Thursday March 22, 2018 in the Science Building room 201, you can attend and listen to speakers give advice on how you can also obtain a paid scholarship from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm.

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s