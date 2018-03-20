Student-Instructor Discussion on Internships

If you are a student interested or already in a STEM program, getting an internship may be a key factor in your success for your field interest. LAHC will be having Patricia Armenta, Kelly De La Torre, Katia Ascencio, and Taylor Lamb giving first-hand tips on how they managed to receive paid internships in their STEM field program. On Thursday March 22, 2018 in the Science Building room 201, you can attend and listen to speakers give advice on how you can also obtain a paid scholarship from 4:30 pm-5:30 pm.

