LAHC Planned it Right, Graduation after Finals

By David Black

CONGRATULATIONS CLASS OF 2018!                                                                                                              Los Angeles Harbor College has scheduled the Commencement Ceremony on June 5 at 10 a.m. at the LAHC Seahawk football Field. 2018 Commencement Activities start on May 22 thru June 5, beginning with Academic Honors & Scholarship Ceremony Graduation Fair, Transfer Recognition Ceremony, Graduate Rehearsal, and finally on June 5 Faculty/Staff/Administration Reception & Group Photo. CONGRATULATIONS CLASS OF 2018!
There has been a change in the graduation submission policy; the March 2 deadline is now a priority date. In order, to have students’ names on the commencement program, the counselors must receive the petition by Thursday, March 22. For more information contact your counselor.

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

