Family Preparedness Workshops, in Spanish!

By Ian Sloan

A workshop for family preparedness and employment rights will be held Saturday, April 14 in the Music Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop is free and free parking will also be available in lot 8 that day.

The event is being hosted by the DREAMER Committee as well as the Dolores Huerta Labor Institute.

Walk-ins will be accepted, although those who wish to attend can also RSVP with the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ws19vrhOxwjMglyqneKcVL2T1r_7ZZrDAUFSgoVjnlc/edit

Any questions or concerns can be voiced to dreamers@lahc.edu or 310-233-4299