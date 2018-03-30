By David Black

LAHC-Career Pathways are pleased to be sponsoring two events in April. FREE networking opportunities!!! FIRST COME FIRST SERVE! For more information call (310)233-4163

The first one is April 6, Technology & Supply Chain Summit at Cal State Dominguez. For free admission sign up and register at lahctechsummit.evenbrite.com by April 4.

The second event is Ignite 22 on April 12, at Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro. For free admission Sign up and register at lahcignite22eventevenbrite.com by April 10.

1st Event:

Technology & Supply Chain Summit: Friday, April 6th, 2018 9:30am-4:30pm

This LAHC sponsored event will take place at Cal State Dominguez.

Hear first-hand from top CEO’s of the hottest supply chain start-ups, as well as seasoned industry professionals. Come and learn about the leading edge technology our panelists are using to disrupt and improve the supply chain.

Event Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/184468042162696/

Deadline to apply: Wednesday, April 4 th , 2018

FOR FREE ADMISSION: Sign up & Register at Eventbrite: https://lahctechsummit.eventbrite.com

2nd Event:



Ignite 22: People, Planet, and Galaxy: Thursday, April 12th, 2018 8:30am-4:30pm

This LAHC sponsored event will take place in Altasea at the Port of Los Angeles

Speakers, Sponsors, Exhibitors, Community Partners & Corporate Supporters from Braid Theory, SoCal Gas, NSF Corps, Alta Sea, LA Bio Start, Effenco Hybrid Solutions, and more!

Check out the full list: http://www.ignite22.com.

Deadline to apply: Tuesday, April 10 th , 2018

FOR FREE ADMISSION: Sign up & Register at Eventbrite: https://lahcignite22event.eventbrite.com

Full location of the events will be at the Eventbrite websites. ONLY 20 SLOTS for each event* Secure your spot NOW. If you have any questions, feel free to email us back at careerpathways@lahc.edu or call us at 310-233-4163.

