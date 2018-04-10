Dreamers Workshop for Preparedness

The DREAMERS Committee has teamed up with the “Dolores Huerta Labor Institute” to host a free workshop to help families be prepared inside and outside of the workplace in case they are confronted with immigration authorities. The workshop will be held in Spanish on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 9am-1pm inside the Music Hall. Free parking will be available for those attending in Lot 8. You can Walk-In or RSVP through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Ws19vrhOxwjMglyqneKcVL2T1r_7ZZrDAUFSgoVjnlc/viewform?edit_requested=true

For more information contact dreamers@lahc.edu or call (310)233-4299