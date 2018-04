Free field trips are being held by the Transfer Center and STEM Program to visit universities in Northern California such as UC Merced, UC Santa Cruz, and UC Berkeley. The trip involves a campus tour, admissions information, and a presentation held for students with a STEM major. Food and transportation will be provided for. Pick up an application and turn it in before the deadline on May 1, 2018. For more information, contact the Transfer Center (310) 233-4282.

