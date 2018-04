By David Black

Los Angeles Harbor College is having training on issues regarding undocumented students on campus so faculty and staff have a better understanding of how to deal with these situations. This training is on Wed. April 25 at the Music Recital Hall from 12-2:30 p.m. Please RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1uq3FNcUX_Mrilny8lKuT8KbAoSWXsa7a7qx9z8cgt0w/edit. Also contact Jamie Sanchez and Norma Torres, Dreamer Counselors.