Beach Cleanup with the Dirty Heads

harbortides, , ,

By: Monica Parra

The reggae/hip hop band “Dirty Heads” agreed to host a beach cleaning project in honor of Earth Day on April 22, 2018. The band came up in Huntington Beach and has teamed up with “Orange County Coastkeeper” to help improve their beloved community. The meet-up will be at Tower 2 and fans of the “Dirty Heads” are invited to join the band to impart effort into preventing more damage to the land and ocean. Food and snacks will be on sight; tacos from “Wahoo’s” and “KIND” granola bars. Participants are welcome free of cost and will be provided with beach cleaning supplies. The event begins at 10:00 am and several are encouraged to participate during Earth Day and beyond.

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s