Beach Cleanup with the Dirty Heads

By: Monica Parra

The reggae/hip hop band “Dirty Heads” agreed to host a beach cleaning project in honor of Earth Day on April 22, 2018. The band came up in Huntington Beach and has teamed up with “Orange County Coastkeeper” to help improve their beloved community. The meet-up will be at Tower 2 and fans of the “Dirty Heads” are invited to join the band to impart effort into preventing more damage to the land and ocean. Food and snacks will be on sight; tacos from “Wahoo’s” and “KIND” granola bars. Participants are welcome free of cost and will be provided with beach cleaning supplies. The event begins at 10:00 am and several are encouraged to participate during Earth Day and beyond.