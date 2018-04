Los Angeles Harbor College is committed to providing a safe space for undocumented attendees.

The college is proud to announce its very first Dreamers Ally Training on Wednesday April 25.

This event is to shed more light on the subject of the DACA community here on campus and the issues surrounding the topic as well as best practices for faculty and staff.

A Plaque will be handed out upon completion of the event.

Flex Credit is available for administrators.