Tides second in scholastic judging contest

The Harbor Tides has been awarded second place in the annual American Scholastic Press Association Contest/Review.

High schools, two-year and four-year colleges from around the country entered student-produced newspapers, magazines and yearbooks that were judged by journalism experts assembled by ASPA, which is headquartered in College Point, New York.

The Tides regularly made the contest best of the best from 2005-2012, topping out in 2012 by earning first place with special merit. But budget cuts, staffing issues and changes in state regulations hampered the journalism program at Los Angeles Harbor College after that.

The student newspaper began a slow rebound about two years ago.

“Despite many challenges, the rebuilding process appears to be inching along,” said instructor Paul McLeod, who returned to LAHC two years ago as full-time journalism adviser. He served at Harbor from 2006-2012.

McLeod hopes for better results next year.

“The benefit of this contest is that judges provide a scorecard based on performance categories and written, constructive feedback,” he said. “In my past experience here, that information helped students improve their journalism skills, and in turn improve the publication so it could make it to the top.”

The Tides is also published online at harbortides.wordpress.com. Follow the Tides @Harbortides on Twitter, lahc.harbortides on Facebook and lahc.harbortides on Instagram. Email the publication at harbortides@gmail.com .

For more information about the journalism program at Harbor College, or to join the staff of the Harbor Tides, call 310-233-4289 or email mcleodpl@lahc.edu

This year’s community college finishers and their rank are:

2017-2018 SCHOLASTIC NEWSPAPER AWARDS – FIRST PLACE WITH SPECIAL MERIT

SUN Southwestern College, Chula Vista, CA 91910-7299, Dr. Max Branscomb, Adviser

2017-2018 SCHOLASTIC NEWSPAPER AWARDS – FIRST PLACE

KA ‘OHANA Windward Community College, Kaneohe, HI 96744, Kimberlee Bassford, Adviser

IV LEADER Illinois Valley Community College, Oglesby, IL 61348, Lori M. Cinotte, Adviser

WINGSPAN Laramie Co. Community College, Cheyenne, WY 82007, Jacob Sherlock, Adviser

2017-2018 SCHOLASTIC NEWSPAPER AWARDS – SECOND PLACE

CAYUGA COLLEGIAN SUNY Cayuga Community College, Auburn, NY 13021, Mary G. Merritt, Adviser

HARBOR TIDES Los Angeles Harbor College, Wilmington, CA 90744, Paul McLeod, Adviser

2017-2018 SCHOLASTIC NEWSPAPER AWARDS – THIRD PLACE

No community colleges

The Daily Titan at Cal State Fullerton was named the most outstanding large college four-year publication.



