2nd Annual Dine n’ Dance

Los Angeles Harbor College’s Dreamers are hosting the second annual Dine n’ Dance Fundraiser on Thursday, May 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria. Music and a guest speaker will be present. Proceeds will be going towards the DREAM scholarship, with two students receiving $500 each from the money raised last year.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite or from the following people with cash:

Jamie Sanchez- sanchejc2@lahc.edu

Micaela Murillo- murillmh@lahc.edu

Norma Torres- torresna@lahc.edu

Angelica Villalpando- villala2@lahc.edu

Mecir Ureta- uretarma@lahc.edu

(Tickets purchased through Eventbrite are subject to additional charges)