By: Monica Parra

The first Arts showcase to be provided in the Spring will be a combination of all artistic talents from, live music by students and faculty, student art displays, and also drama performances. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. in the Fine Arts Quad on Friday, May 4, 2018. There is a $10.00 donation/fee that will go towards the Arts. For more information take a look at the official flyer.