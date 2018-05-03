Free Breakfast One Day Only

From 8:00 a.m.-10:00 p.m. on May 8, 2018, student services will be giving free pancake breakfast in the cafeteria after picking up free meal ticket while supplies last at a booth stationed between the NEA/ Library Quad. After breakfast, from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. groups such as CAFYES/ EOP&S will be giving out free grocery bags and other resources to ALL STUDENTS with a LAHC ID. CalFresh will also be on campus accepting applications for eligible students that need monthly resources. Fro more information take a loot at the official flyer.

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

