Jonathan Strand’s Last Recital

harbortides

Jonathan Strand’s final piano recital at Los Angeles Harbor College is this Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m. The recital will be held in the Ken Miller Recital Hall. Featured works will include solo pieces by Ginastera, Rachmaninoff, and Liszt. Four-handed pieces by Debussy, Beethoven, and Brahms will also be presented. The LAHC collegiate choir and music faculty will also be performing. This is Strand’s final recital before his transfer to CSUN this fall.

 Entry and food are free that night.

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

