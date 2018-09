by Analisa Oropeza

The Los Angeles Harbor College Economic and Workforce Development Office will be holding its Fall Job Fair, Wednesday, September 26. The event will take place in the theatre courtyard, near the music and theatre buildings. To register walk into its office, located in the bungalows formerly known as the Special Programs and Services office near the school cafeteria. If you have any questions contact their office at (310) 233-4163.