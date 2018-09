By Melanie Morales

Harbor Advantage (SSA 113) is giving out free food every Tuesday between 2 and 4:45p.m.

Food Forward, a non profit organization, provides Harbor Advantage with food coming from a surplus that would otherwise be discarded. Last weeks selection included: broccoli, kale, romaine, spring mix, aloe vera, tomatoes, bell pepper, and bread.

For more information contact (310) 233-4449