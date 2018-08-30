Seahawk Shop Extended Hours

By Gustavo Alejandre

The Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawk Shop will be open on Saturday for the first two weeks of classes, September 1st and 8th. Tomorrow; Friday, August 31st hours will be closing will be at 3 p.m. instead of closing at 1 p.m. Students should note that these hours are not be the usual Monday-Thursday schedule of 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. or Friday schedule of 8 a.m. -1 p.m. Instead both Saturdays will be open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. with a two hour extension to its’ Friday Schedule. The Harbor Seahawk Shop hopes that these extra hours will help Harbor students in the first two weeks of classes.