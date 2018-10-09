Child Development Center Annual Harvest Festival

harbortides

By Sabrina Johnson

The Child Development Center is hosting their annual Harvest Festival on Friday October 26, 2018 from 9:00- 11:00 a.m. The Harvest Festival will be accessible to children of all ages accompanied by a parent or guardian. During the Harvest Festival children will be able to experience the many decorated tables as well as trick or treat for candy.

If you do not have any children and are still interested, you may want to consider signing up to decorate a table with Halloween decorations and bring candy to distribute to the kids. The table with the best decorations will win a “special prize”. If you have any interest in decorating a table you can contact Gretchen Hayes at hayesgf@lahc.edu for any further questions or concerns.

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s