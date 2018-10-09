Child Development Center Annual Harvest Festival

By Sabrina Johnson

The Child Development Center is hosting their annual Harvest Festival on Friday October 26, 2018 from 9:00- 11:00 a.m. The Harvest Festival will be accessible to children of all ages accompanied by a parent or guardian. During the Harvest Festival children will be able to experience the many decorated tables as well as trick or treat for candy.

If you do not have any children and are still interested, you may want to consider signing up to decorate a table with Halloween decorations and bring candy to distribute to the kids. The table with the best decorations will win a “special prize”. If you have any interest in decorating a table you can contact Gretchen Hayes at hayesgf@lahc.edu for any further questions or concerns.